Ex-Roswell officer sentenced to 6 years for armed robbery | KOB 4
Associated Press
June 29, 2019 08:56 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - A former Roswell police officer has been sentenced to prison for her role in a 2016 armed robbery in the city she once patrolled.
    
The Alamogordo Daily News reports Valerie Palombi recently was sentenced to six years in prison in connection with the robbery of a Subway Restaurant in Roswell.
    
The 27-year-old Palombi was found guilty of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of resisting an officer following a three-day jury trial held in February.
    
Authorities say Palombi and a man robbed $600 from the restaurant.
    
Palombi will be required to serve at least 85% of her six-year sentence.
    
She also will be required to serve five years of supervised probation.

