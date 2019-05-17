Ex-teacher sentenced to 108 years for sexually abusing students | KOB 4
Ex-teacher sentenced to 108 years for sexually abusing students

Marian Camacho
May 17, 2019 11:13 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Former Espanola teacher Gary Gregor was sentenced to 108 years behind bars for sexually abusing two of his students.

The girls were in his fourth grade class at Fairview Elementary School in Espanola back in 2007. 

Gregor, who is now 62, was convicted in December of a dozen felonies including multiple counts of sex abuse of minors.

In court Thursday Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sentenced him to the maximum possible of 144 years, 36 of which were suspended.

According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, Gregor has to serve at least 85-percent of his time and will not be eligible to earn day-for-day good time credit.

Updated: May 17, 2019 11:13 AM
Created: May 17, 2019 11:09 AM

