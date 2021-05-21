Examiner IDs remains found near border as 43-year-old woman

The Associated Press
Created: May 21, 2021 09:15 AM
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A medical examiner has identified human remains found in southeast New Mexico last year near the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported that the medical investigator’s office at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque identified the remains as 43-year-old Brandi Fernandez.
An autopsy determined Fernandez died from a gunshot wound to the head in a homicide.
The skeletal remains were found in March 2020 by hikers in a rural wash south of the community of Malaga.
The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death and offering a reward of up to $4,000 for anyone with information that leads to a suspect or arrest.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)