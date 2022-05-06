Examining Santa Fe Police Department's pursuit policy following deadly I-25 crash

Santa Fe police pursuit policy leaves a lot up to the officers.

The policy states, "A law enforcement officer may initiate a high-speed pursuit to apprehend a suspect who the officer has reasonable grounds to believe poses a clear and immediate threat of death or serious injury to others."



But it also states, "A law enforcement officer shall not initiate or continue a high-speed pursuit when the immediate danger to the officer and the public created by the high-speed pursuit exceeds the immediate danger to the public if the occupants of the motor vehicle being pursued remain at large."

KOB 4 reached out to Santa Fe police to ask if the policy was followed and if it's under review. Chief Paul Joye responded in an email:

"The pursuit is being investigated by New Mexico State Police as well as our pursuit committee and Internal Affairs. Until all investigations are completed, I cannot comment regarding compliance with policy and the Safe Pursuit Act."