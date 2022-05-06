Examining Santa Fe Police Department's pursuit policy following deadly I-25 crash

Kai Porter
May 06, 2022
Created: May 06, 2022 09:05 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Newly-released dash camera video shows the wrong-way pursuit that ended with a crash that killed a Santa Fe police officer and retired Las Vegas firefighter in March. The video also shows just how dangerous that pursuit became on I-25 just north of Santa Fe.
Officers involved in the pursuit believed at the time they were chasing a car with a woman who was held hostage at knifepoint. Cars, trucks and semis can be seen swerving out of the way on the interstate, and then the crash happens – killing officer Robert Duran and retired firefighter Frank Lovato.
Paul Szych, retired APD commander, said this was a worst-case scenario.
"It's literally an officer's worst nightmare to try to manage all those factors as you're involved in a rapidly evolving event and you believe that you have somebody that's been kidnapped... their life is in jeopardy," Szych said.
Santa Fe police pursuit policy leaves a lot up to the officers.
The policy states, "A law enforcement officer may initiate a high-speed pursuit to apprehend a suspect who the officer has reasonable grounds to believe poses a clear and immediate threat of death or serious injury to others."
But it also states, "A law enforcement officer shall not initiate or continue a high-speed pursuit when the immediate danger to the officer and the public created by the high-speed pursuit exceeds the immediate danger to the public if the occupants of the motor vehicle being pursued remain at large."
KOB 4 reached out to Santa Fe police to ask if the policy was followed and if it's under review. Chief Paul Joye responded in an email:
"The pursuit is being investigated by New Mexico State Police as well as our pursuit committee and Internal Affairs. Until all investigations are completed, I cannot comment regarding compliance with policy and the Safe Pursuit Act."
