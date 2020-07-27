Front loader brought in to rescue 2 people trapped by flood waters

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 27, 2020 06:49 PM
Created: July 27, 2020 04:59 PM
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES- A family in Truth or Consequences had to be rescued after their home flooded Sunday.
"We had to come out because they needed to be rescued from the house," a neighbor said. "There were two people that were inside at the time.”
The T or C fire chief said a dam in an arroyo on the other side of I-25 broke, sending a wall of water down the road where the mobile home is located.
'We didn’t think they could get out," the neighbor explained. "The front of the house was all underwater.”
Neighbors called 911 and emergency responders showed up with an front loader.
The people inside the home managed to climb into the bucket on the front of the front loader, and were safely removed from the area.
Despite a huge mess left behind, no one was injured.
