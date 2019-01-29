Executive order calls for New Mexico to reduce gas emissions | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Executive order calls for New Mexico to reduce gas emissions

Executive order calls for New Mexico to reduce gas emissions

Marian Camacho
January 29, 2019 11:57 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Tuesday in an effort to address climate change.

Advertisement

The order calls for New Mexico to join 18 other states that are in the U.S. Climate Alliance.

The Alliance was formed in 2017 following President Trump's announcement to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. 

In signing the order, Gov. Lujan Grisham commits to implementing policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26-percent below 2005 levels by the year 2025, tracking and reporting progress to the global community, and accelerating new and existing policies to reduce carbon pollution and promote clean energy.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 29, 2019 11:57 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
Motion could be filed to re-sentence woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk
Motion could be filed to re-sentence woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Woman survives carjacking by jumping out of vehicle
Woman survives carjacking by jumping out of vehicle
4 Investigates: Water bill balloons to nearly $2,000
4 Investigates: Water bill balloons to nearly $2,000
Advertisement




Executive order calls for New Mexico to reduce gas emissions
Executive order calls for New Mexico to reduce gas emissions
Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
New Mexico state auditor issues counterfeit money warning
New Mexico state auditor issues counterfeit money warning
Motion could be filed to re-sentence woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk
Motion could be filed to re-sentence woman who killed 2 men while driving drunk
4 Investigates: Water bill balloons to nearly $2,000
4 Investigates: Water bill balloons to nearly $2,000