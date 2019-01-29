Executive order calls for New Mexico to reduce gas emissions
Marian Camacho
January 29, 2019 11:57 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Tuesday in an effort to address climate change.
The order calls for New Mexico to join 18 other states that are in the U.S. Climate Alliance.
The Alliance was formed in 2017 following President Trump's announcement to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement.
In signing the order, Gov. Lujan Grisham commits to implementing policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26-percent below 2005 levels by the year 2025, tracking and reporting progress to the global community, and accelerating new and existing policies to reduce carbon pollution and promote clean energy.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: January 29, 2019 11:57 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved