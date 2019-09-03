Exotic cat spotted in mountains north of Santa Fe

“I would say it resembles both or either a Savannah cat, which is a hybrid between a Serval and a domestic cat, which is legal with permits in the State of New Mexico or a Serval cat, which is legal in neighboring states but illegal in New Mexico,” Dr. Erin Flynn said.

Police said the cat was spotted Friday on Hyde Road Park, possibly near the Borrego Trail area.

The City of Santa Fe believes the cat may be the result of an illegal breeding operation.

However, officials said they can't make any conclusions about the cat until they trap it.

In the meantime, Dr. Flynn said people who live in the area should keep an eye on their small pets.

"If it is either a Serval or a Savannah Cat, I would not say dogs are on the prey list," Dr. Flynn said. Anything smaller than that is though.”

Anyone who spots the call is asked to call New Mexico Game and Fish or Santa Fe Police.