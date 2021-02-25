Expansion of Small Business Recovery Act heads to the governor's desk

After passing the Small Business Recovery Act in 2020, lawmakers said only $40 million of more than $400 million available was actually awarded to businesses. The revised version would make more businesses eligible.

That funding comes from the state’s severance tax fund—an area other lawmakers said they’re wary to draw from.

“$150 million dollars in potential losses is I think too much to bare,” said Rep. James R.J. Strickler (R-District 2). “We know that were getting some more federal dollars coming our way. We don’t know exactly how it’s going to be dedicated but I think the cavalry is coming.”

But now it is up to the governor. The legislation would allow small businesses to receive up to a $150,000 loan with low interest rates.

“We think we have created a tool that is more useful to our business community to provide them that kind of economic and financial lifeline. This is an investment in our people and our businesses in New Mexico,” said Rep. Matthews.