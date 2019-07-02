Expect some road closures for the Roswell UFO Festival

The UFO Festival's electric-light parade will head down Main Street at 9 p.m. July 6. The parade will begin at Ninth Street and travel south.

For the parade, Main street will be closed from Second Street to 11th Street. Main Street will be reopened north of Sixth Street after the parade.

Pecos Trails Transit will also be affected by the street closures throughout the UFO Festival. For information regarding temporary changes to bus routes and schedules, call 624-6766.

