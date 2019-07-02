Expect some road closures for the Roswell UFO Festival | KOB 4
Expect some road closures for the Roswell UFO Festival

Christina Rodriguez
July 02, 2019 10:22 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Downtown Roswell is for aliens... and alien enthusiasts. The annual UFO Festival will begin July 5.

Starting at around 5 a.m. Friday through Sunday, there will be some road closures for the vendors and festival events. 

The big closure will be Main Street, from Second Street to Sixth Street. The city is asking that motorists pay attention to detour signs. 

The UFO Festival's electric-light parade will head down Main Street at 9 p.m. July 6. The parade will begin at Ninth Street and travel south. 

For the parade, Main street will be closed from Second Street to 11th Street. Main Street will be reopened north of Sixth Street after the parade. 

Pecos Trails Transit will also be affected by the street closures throughout the UFO Festival. For information regarding temporary changes to bus routes and schedules, call 624-6766. 

For more information about the UFO Festival, click here

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: July 02, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: July 02, 2019 08:18 PM

