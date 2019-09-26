Expensive fish stolen from pond at Santa Fe business

She said a thief stole 10 of the fish at different times over the past few months. In all, the 10 fish are worth more than $4,000.

"We had clients already potentially wanting to buy them and it just hurts, it hurts," she said.

The most recent theft Wednesday morning was caught on surveillance video.

The video shows a man use a net to remove a two fish from the pond-- one by one. He then drove off in an SUV.

"We have quite an inclination that he's involved in the more recent ones,” said sales manager Arianna Romero. “He knows exactly what he's doing. He knows they do need to be moved to water, and moved quickly, so he definitely knows what he's doing"

Romero said the fish are all large koi between 5 and 10 years old. She said they all have distinct markings.

"They really do come up to you like dogs or like cats, you create a relationship with them so it's really saddening when they are taken from you," she said.

Anyone who recognizes the thief in the video or has any information about where the stolen fish are being held is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police Department.