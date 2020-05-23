Expert offers COVID-19 etiquette tips

Joy Wang
Created: May 23, 2020 06:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A lot has changed since the pandemic hit, including the way people greet each other. With many people wearing masks and practicing social distancing, KOB 4’s Joy Wang asked an etiquette consultant how people can adapt to those new changes.
“If somebody approaches you and is in your personal space, I would say, you know, politely step back and just say something really kind like, ‘Gosh, I missed you so much,’ or ‘I'm really happy to see you. I wish I could give you a hug, but t I'm sure you know, I'm trying to practice physical distancing for my own safety and the safety of others,’’ said Rita Chalamidas.
What about when it comes to interacting with strangers who don’t always follow the rules?
“The number one rule of manners is to mind your own. Watch your own manners,” she said. “Worry about yourself in your own manners, and not be judgmental of others because you ultimately have zero control over anybody else's actions, so you control your own and that's really all you can do.”
Chalamidas said a lot of her original etiquette advice still rings true, even in the midst of a global pandemic.
“You know, my advice would be always maintain civility, greeting people with your eyes with your smile. There's lots of different ways that we can greet one another and show that civility so really the main difference in today’s environment is the touching,” she said.
Above all, Chalamidas said kindness is key.
“People are under a lot of stress and tension, people are struggling, and so I think small acts of kindness and anything that you can do to be kind and to make other people feel comfortable and safe, is really the top priority right now.”
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company