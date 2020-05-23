Expert offers COVID-19 etiquette tips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A lot has changed since the pandemic hit, including the way people greet each other. With many people wearing masks and practicing social distancing, KOB 4’s Joy Wang asked an etiquette consultant how people can adapt to those new changes.

“If somebody approaches you and is in your personal space, I would say, you know, politely step back and just say something really kind like, ‘Gosh, I missed you so much,’ or ‘I'm really happy to see you. I wish I could give you a hug, but t I'm sure you know, I'm trying to practice physical distancing for my own safety and the safety of others,’’ said Rita Chalamidas.