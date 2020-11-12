Experts: Neglect prevention key to better childhood outcomes | KOB 4
Experts: Neglect prevention key to better childhood outcomes

The Associated Press
Created: November 12, 2020 02:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Any efforts in New Mexico to build a successful early childhood education system will depend on the state's ability to prevent child neglect and abuse.

Members of a task force focused on child well-being relayed their findings to a panel of state lawmakers Thursday.

Dr. Andrew Hsi of the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center says it has been difficult to organize state leadership around the issue of prevention despite troubling statistics.

The team of experts pointed to data suggesting 1 out of 2 New Mexico children have at least one adverse experience by the time they are 3.


