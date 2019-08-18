Explosion displaces 48 adults in Aztec
KOB Web Staff
August 18, 2019 05:15 PM
AZTEC, N.M.- An explosion displaced 48 adults from their homes Sunday morning.
The American Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced for 24 apartment units.
The organization said the explosion happened near the area of W. Chuska St.
Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or what caused the explosion.
