Extra $600 in unemployment coming to New Mexicans

Created: April 13, 2020 02:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who are eligible for unemployment benefits in New Mexico will start receiving an additional $600 as early as next week.
The money, which is part of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), is for eligible claimants who complete their weekly certification.
Eligible claimants do not need to call to receive the money. It will automatically be disbursed.
For more information about unemployment benefits, visit www.jobs.state.nm.us.
