Extreme floods hit southeast New Mexico

They even had to help the local fire department because an engine got stuck while trying to respond to a call.

Despite the damage, no one has been seriously injured or killed.

Asian Market in south Roswell had a few inches of water in their restaurant Monday morning.

"We're just going to have to wait for the water to go down and then clean it up," said Daiunee Johnson, the business owner. "I've been here for nine years. This is the first time I've seen this kind of thing, it's crazy!"

The sheriff's office is reminding people to avoid driving through water as much as possible.