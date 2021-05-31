Extreme floods hit southeast New Mexico

Grace Reader
ROSWELL, N.M. — The threat of severe weather continued for much of Memorial Day in Roswell.
Round after round of storms over the weekend caused flooding. The Chaves County undersheriff told KOB 4 that they were out until 3 or 4 a.m. in what is essentially their SWAT vehicle – rescuing people from the tops of cars and from mobile homes.
"Some people will say, well why do law enforcement need military style vehicles? This is a perfect example of why. It was built for this type of terrain," said Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas.
They even had to help the local fire department because an engine got stuck while trying to respond to a call.
Despite the damage, no one has been seriously injured or killed.
Asian Market in south Roswell had a few inches of water in their restaurant Monday morning.
"We're just going to have to wait for the water to go down and then clean it up," said Daiunee Johnson, the business owner. "I've been here for nine years. This is the first time I've seen this kind of thing, it's crazy!"
The sheriff's office is reminding people to avoid driving through water as much as possible.
