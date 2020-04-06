ExxonMobil donates $100K to support online education in Carlsbad

Christina Rodriguez
CARLSBAD, N.M. — The Carlsbad Municipal School District will receive $100,000 from ExxonMobil to provide laptops and internet to low-income students who are living in remote locations with limited internet access.
"Carlsbad's schools and teachers need support and encouragement during these difficult times," said Staale Gjervik, senior vice president at ExxonMobil and president of XTO Energy. "We hope our contribution will help facilitate the transition to online learning during this period and ease the burden on families and the schools."
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the school district has developed a Continuous Learning Plan for the rest of the school year. District officials said the plan will be submitted to the state's Public Education Department Monday and will be shared with the public as soon as it is complete.
"We have been charged with moving to a distance-based education model in a very short period of time," said Dr. Gerry Washburn, superintendent of Carlsbad Municipal Schools. "The district appreciates and looks forward to the continuing relationship with ExxonMobil in service to our students."
