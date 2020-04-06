ExxonMobil donates $100K to support online education in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. — The Carlsbad Municipal School District will receive $100,000 from ExxonMobil to provide laptops and internet to low-income students who are living in remote locations with limited internet access.

"Carlsbad's schools and teachers need support and encouragement during these difficult times," said Staale Gjervik, senior vice president at ExxonMobil and president of XTO Energy. "We hope our contribution will help facilitate the transition to online learning during this period and ease the burden on families and the schools."