ExxonMobil donates hand sanitizer to frontline workers and first responders

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 07, 2020 10:57 AM
HOBBS, N.M. — ExxonMobil is donating 75 gallons of hand sanitizer to first responders and emergency personnel in Lea County.
The hand sanitizier was taken to the Lea County Annex to help with COVID-19 response efforts.
The company it reconfiguring manufacturing operations in order to produce, blend, package and distribute the hand sanitizer for relief efforts in New Mexico, as well as Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
ExxonMobil is targeting production of over 160,000 gallons of sanitizer for medical providers across the U.S.
