ExxonMobil invests in education programs at Carlsbad schools

CARLSBAD, N.M. — ExxonMobil and the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) will be expanding their education programs to a few Permian-area schools, including the Carlsbad Municipal School District in New Mexico.

The company says the investment will help the district to implement classroom-based and virtual programs. Earlier this year, ExxonMobil donated over $100,000 to provide laptops and internet to low-income students living in the area.