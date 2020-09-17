ExxonMobil invests in education programs at Carlsbad schools | KOB 4
ExxonMobil invests in education programs at Carlsbad schools

ExxonMobil invests in education programs at Carlsbad schools Photo: ExxonMobil

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 17, 2020 09:11 AM
Created: September 17, 2020 08:59 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. — ExxonMobil and the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) will be expanding their education programs to a few Permian-area schools, including the Carlsbad Municipal School District in New Mexico. 

The company says the investment will help the district to implement classroom-based and virtual programs. Earlier this year, ExxonMobil donated over $100,000 to provide laptops and internet to low-income students living in the area. 

The programs will focus on how to increase college readiness and advance math and science skills. 

ExxonMobil launched NMSI over a decade ago in an effort to improve math and science education across the country. 


