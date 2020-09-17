ExxonMobil invests in education programs at Carlsbad schools

Photo: ExxonMobil
Photo: ExxonMobil
KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 17, 2020 09:11 AM
Created: September 17, 2020 08:59 AM
CARLSBAD, N.M. — ExxonMobil and the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) will be expanding their education programs to a few Permian-area schools, including the Carlsbad Municipal School District in New Mexico.
The company says the investment will help the district to implement classroom-based and virtual programs. Earlier this year, ExxonMobil donated over $100,000 to provide laptops and internet to low-income students living in the area.
The programs will focus on how to increase college readiness and advance math and science skills.
ExxonMobil launched NMSI over a decade ago in an effort to improve math and science education across the country.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company