Eye on New Mexico: A closer look at the 2019 legislative session
Eye on New Mexico: A closer look at the 2019 legislative session

Patrick Hayes
March 03, 2019 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Patrick Hayes discusses the laws that New Mexico's legislators are working on at the Roundhouse this session. 

Featured on the show are conversations around budget plans, tax overhaul, end of life medication, voting, sanctuary counties, and guns. 

Patrick Hayes


Updated: March 03, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: March 03, 2019 05:43 PM

