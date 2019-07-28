Eye on New Mexico: A discussion about legalizing recreational marijuana | KOB 4
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: A discussion about legalizing recreational marijuana

Nathan O'Neal
July 28, 2019 11:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Nathan O’Neal speaks with Ben Lewinger, executive director of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce and Siv Watkins, Ph.D., CEO of 11 BIOMICS. 

Advertisement

The discussion is focused on the state’s efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, and explores lessons from other states that legalized the drug. 

Watch the full episode in the video above. 

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Updated: July 28, 2019 11:02 AM
Created: July 28, 2019 10:36 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Thief steals bikes from needy kids
Thief steals bikes from needy kids
Eye on New Mexico: A discussion about legalizing recreational marijuana
Eye on New Mexico: A discussion about legalizing recreational marijuana
Valencia County sees influx of pets at shelters
Valencia County sees influx of pets at shelters
Roswell police investigate woman's death as a homicide
Roswell police investigate woman's death as a homicide
Bobcat preying on chickens in Rio Rancho neighborhood
Bobcat preying on chickens in Rio Rancho neighborhood
Advertisement




Thief steals bikes from needy kids
Thief steals bikes from needy kids
Eye on New Mexico: A discussion about legalizing recreational marijuana
Eye on New Mexico: A discussion about legalizing recreational marijuana
Volunteers help steer migrant shelter in New Mexico town
Volunteers help steer migrant shelter in New Mexico town
Neighbors, bystanders stepped in to help after Nob Hill explosion
Neighbors, bystanders stepped in to help after Nob Hill explosion
Valencia County sees influx of pets at shelters
Valencia County sees influx of pets at shelters