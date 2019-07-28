Eye on New Mexico: A discussion about legalizing recreational marijuana
Nathan O'Neal
July 28, 2019 11:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Nathan O’Neal speaks with Ben Lewinger, executive director of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce and Siv Watkins, Ph.D., CEO of 11 BIOMICS.
The discussion is focused on the state’s efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, and explores lessons from other states that legalized the drug.
Watch the full episode in the video above.
Credits
Nathan O'Neal
Updated: July 28, 2019 11:02 AM
Created: July 28, 2019 10:36 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved