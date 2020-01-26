Eye on New Mexico: ABQ 4WARD Crime Crisis Recap | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: ABQ 4WARD Crime Crisis Recap

Nathan O'Neal
Created: January 26, 2020 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Nathan O'Neal recaps KOB 4's ABQ 4WARD Crime Crisis series.

O'Neal looks at stories that tackle crime from every perspective including behavioral health and the criminal justice system.

Many lawmakers across the state agree that confronting the crime issue with legislation is a priority during the legislative session.

Click the video above to see the full episode of Eye on New Mexico.


