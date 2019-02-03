Eye on New Mexico: APS bond election | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: APS bond election

Patrick Hayes
February 03, 2019 05:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Patrick Hayes discussed the ongoing APS bond election with APS officials and other groups, like the Albuquerque Teachers Federation.

This is the first time in 12 years that APS has asked voters for a tax increase. 

Created: February 03, 2019 05:20 PM

