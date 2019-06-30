Eye on New Mexico: Child well-being | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: Child well-being

Christina Rodriguez
June 30, 2019 08:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Colton Shone posed a question – do our kids count? 

New Mexico, once again, has been ranked 50th for child well-being. The annual Kids Count report placed New Mexico dead last in education and in "the family and community" domain. 

New Mexico was also ranked near the bottom for economic security and health. 

Shone interviewed James Jimenez, the executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, about the rankings. 

Watch the full episode above.

