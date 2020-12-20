Eye on New Mexico: COVID-19 on the Navajo Naton | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Eye on New Mexico: COVID-19 on the Navajo Naton

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 20, 2020 05:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Nathan O'Neal highlights coverage from KOB 4's The People vs. The Pandemic series, which takes a deep dive into the pandemic's impact on the Navajo Nation. 

KOB 4 also spoke with Congresswoman Deb Haaland about what needs to be done on Capitol Hill to fix the problems in Indian Country. 

Click the video above to watch the full episode. 


