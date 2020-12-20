Eye on New Mexico: COVID-19 on the Navajo Naton

KOB Web Staff
December 20, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Nathan O'Neal highlights coverage from KOB 4's The People vs. The Pandemic series, which takes a deep dive into the pandemic's impact on the Navajo Nation.
KOB 4 also spoke with Congresswoman Deb Haaland about what needs to be done on Capitol Hill to fix the problems in Indian Country.
