Eye on New Mexico: Crisis of missing, murdered Native women | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: Crisis of missing, murdered Native women

Colton Shone
January 27, 2019 10:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Colton Shone discussed the crisis of murdered and missing Native American women.

According to a report by the Urban Indian Health Institute, 78 Native American women have been reported missing in New Mexico since 1956. 

Cheyenne Antonio, a sex trafficking project coordinator for the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, joined Shone to discuss the crisis.

Credits

Colton Shone


Created: January 27, 2019 10:08 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

