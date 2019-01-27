Eye on New Mexico: Crisis of missing, murdered Native women
Colton Shone
January 27, 2019 10:08 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Colton Shone discussed the crisis of murdered and missing Native American women.
According to a report by the Urban Indian Health Institute, 78 Native American women have been reported missing in New Mexico since 1956.
Cheyenne Antonio, a sex trafficking project coordinator for the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, joined Shone to discuss the crisis.
