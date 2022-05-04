Eye on New Mexico: Discussing Victims' Rights Awareness Week with AG Balderas | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: Discussing Victims' Rights Awareness Week with AG Balderas

Spencer Schacht
Created: May 04, 2022 12:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this Eye on New Mexico, we visited Attorney General Hector Balderas's office to discuss Victims' Rights Awareness Week. 

The week is intended on creating more awareness for victim enforcement protections and create more awareness and services for victims and families who suffer from traumatic violence. 

In this week's Eye on New Mexico, Spencer Schacht sat down with AG Balderas and a sexual assault survivor to discuss victims' rights. Click the video above to view the episode (Viewer discretion advised on survivor's testimony). 


