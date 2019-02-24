Eye on New Mexico: Fighting poverty and disease | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: Fighting poverty and disease

Colton Shone
February 24, 2019 06:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Colton Shone discusses the issues of poverty and disease and its impact on hundreds of thousands of people across the state.

Advertisement

Millions of people are working to fight poverty across the world through a policy and advocacy organization called One. 

Fighting poverty and disease takes money, and that's where The Global Fund comes in. Since 2002, New Mexico's taxpayers have helped to save 25,000 lives through the fund. 

Featured on the show is Breda Garrity, a campus leader for One at the University of New Mexico. 

Watch the full episode above.

Credits

Colton Shone


Updated: February 24, 2019 06:41 PM
Created: February 24, 2019 06:34 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
Pedestrian killed near Carlisle and Montgomery
Pedestrian killed near Carlisle and Montgomery
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
Fire crews respond to three different fires
Fire crews respond to three different fires
Advertisement




APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
Proposed databank could help fight poverty in NM
Proposed databank could help fight poverty in NM
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
Fire crews respond to three different fires
Fire crews respond to three different fires
Pedestrian killed near Carlisle and Montgomery
Pedestrian killed near Carlisle and Montgomery