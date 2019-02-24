Eye on New Mexico: Fighting poverty and disease
Colton Shone
February 24, 2019 06:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Colton Shone discusses the issues of poverty and disease and its impact on hundreds of thousands of people across the state.
Millions of people are working to fight poverty across the world through a policy and advocacy organization called One.
Fighting poverty and disease takes money, and that's where The Global Fund comes in. Since 2002, New Mexico's taxpayers have helped to save 25,000 lives through the fund.
Featured on the show is Breda Garrity, a campus leader for One at the University of New Mexico.
