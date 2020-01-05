Eye on New Mexico: Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Kai Porter
Updated: January 05, 2020 05:19 PM
Created: January 05, 2020 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter sits down with Street Safe Executive Director Christine Barber to discuss the important issue of human trafficking.
There are approximately 2,000 forced victims of human trafficking in New Mexico every day.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, click here for resources.
