Eye on New Mexico: Importance of the 2020 census

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: March 01, 2020 11:34 AM
Created: February 25, 2020 10:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Nathan O'Neal explores the importance of the 2020 census, including its ramifications and challenges in hard-to-count communities throughout the state.
Featured:
To see the full episode, watch the video above.
Editor’s note: During the pre-recorded discussion, Anni Leming misspoke when discussing the make-up of the Asian community. She later corrected herself to state: “1 out of 5 Asian immigrants is undocumented.”
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company