Eye on New Mexico: Importance of the 2020 census | KOB 4
Advertisement

Eye on New Mexico: Importance of the 2020 census

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: March 01, 2020 11:34 AM
Created: February 25, 2020 10:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's episode of Eye on New Mexico, Nathan O'Neal explores the importance of the 2020 census, including its ramifications and challenges in hard-to-count communities throughout the state. 

Featured:

Advertisement

To see the full episode, watch the video above. 

Editor’s note: During the pre-recorded discussion, Anni Leming misspoke when discussing the make-up of the Asian community. She later corrected herself to state: “1 out of 5 Asian immigrants is undocumented.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Southbound I-25 and Montaño reopen after motorcycle crash
Southbound I-25 and Montaño reopen after motorcycle crash
Animal Welfare hosts $4 adoption event to celebrate Leap Day
Animal Welfare hosts $4 adoption event to celebrate Leap Day
4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court
4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court
Homeless people weigh in on potential location of Albuquerque's new homeless shelter
Homeless people weigh in on potential location of Albuquerque's new homeless shelter
Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
A person is taken by stretcher to a waiting ambulance from a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick and being tested for the COVID-19 virus, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Advertisement


Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico
Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico
Warrant issued for man sentenced to prison over dog's death
Warrant issued for man sentenced to prison over dog's death
Electric Playhouse hosts NM United-themed event
Electric Playhouse hosts NM United-themed event
Animal Welfare hosts $4 adoption event to celebrate Leap Day
Animal Welfare hosts $4 adoption event to celebrate Leap Day
Scammers sell fake gold jewelry in exchange for gas money
Scammers sell fake gold jewelry in exchange for gas money