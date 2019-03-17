Eye on New Mexico: Inflow of asylum seekers | KOB 4
Eye on New Mexico: Inflow of asylum seekers

KOB Web Staff
March 17, 2019 06:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Chris Ramirez and Nathan O'Neal discussed the inflow of asylum seekers.

Southern New Mexico communities like Las Cruces have been sheltering refugees since around November. This past week, Albuquerque has been seeing an influx of asylum seekers.

Featured on the show are Michelle Melendez who leads the City of Albuquerque's Department of Equity and Inclusion, and Dr. Abinash Achrekar, the Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health

