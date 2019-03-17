Eye on New Mexico: Inflow of asylum seekers
KOB Web Staff
March 17, 2019 06:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Chris Ramirez and Nathan O'Neal discussed the inflow of asylum seekers.
Southern New Mexico communities like Las Cruces have been sheltering refugees since around November. This past week, Albuquerque has been seeing an influx of asylum seekers.
Featured on the show are Michelle Melendez who leads the City of Albuquerque's Department of Equity and Inclusion, and Dr. Abinash Achrekar, the Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health.
Watch the full episode above.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 17, 2019 06:24 PM
Created: March 17, 2019 04:53 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved