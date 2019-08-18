Eye on New Mexico: Missing and murdered Native American women
Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this Eye on New Mexico, Colton Shone discusses the important issue of missing and murdered Native American women.
Cheyenne Antonion, sex trafficking project coordinator with the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, Charmaine Jackson, curator & advocate for MWIW&G, and Patricia Michaels, fashion and textile designer of PM Waterlily, sits down with Colton to talk about the issue.
Created: August 18, 2019 04:38 PM
