Eye on New Mexico: Problem gambling
Christina Rodriguez
March 31, 2019 07:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter discussed problem gambling prevention, treatment and awareness.
March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Featured on the show is Dr. John Rinaldi with the New Mexico Council on Problem Gambling.
Watch the full episode above.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 31, 2019 07:50 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved