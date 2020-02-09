Eye on New Mexico: Recreational marijuana's impact on public safety, medical program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter speaks with Pat Davis, chairman of the Governor's Marijuana Legalization Group and Albuquerque city councilman, about the public safety concerns regarding recreational marijuana legalization.

Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham added Senate bill 115 to her list of legislative priorities for the 2020 session. The bill would legalize recreational marijuana and establish a framework for regulation.