Eye on New Mexico: Recreational marijuana's impact on public safety, medical program

Kai Porter
Created: February 09, 2020 07:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter speaks with Pat Davis, chairman of the Governor's Marijuana Legalization Group and Albuquerque city councilman, about the public safety concerns regarding recreational marijuana legalization.

Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham added Senate bill 115 to her list of legislative priorities for the 2020 session. The bill would legalize recreational marijuana and establish a framework for regulation.

Ahead of possible legalization, Councilman Davis said the bill requires a year-long pilot program with the Department of Public Safety where law enforcement officers are trained to use a new tool that tests whether drivers are high.

