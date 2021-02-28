Eye on New Mexico: Story highlights for week of Feb. 22 | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Eye on New Mexico: Story highlights for week of Feb. 22

Patrick Hayes
Updated: February 28, 2021 05:13 PM
Created: February 28, 2021 05:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this episode of Eye on New  Mexico, KOB 4's Patrick Hayes recaps the biggest stories from the past week.

Coverage includes the governor's announcement to amend the public health order and add a new Turquoise reopening level, and the 4 Investigates team's latest story about how some megachurches in New Mexico are trying to get around the state's public health orders.

Click the video above to watch. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 245 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 245 additional COVID-19 cases
BCSO asks for public's help in identifying hit-and-run suspect
BCSO asks for public's help in identifying hit-and-run suspect
New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 275 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 15 new deaths, 275 additional COVID-19 cases
Southern New Mexico man gets prison term in kidnapping case
Southern New Mexico man gets prison term in kidnapping case
New Mexico governor signs $200M pandemic relief measure
New Mexico governor signs $200M pandemic relief measure