Eye on New Mexico: Story highlights for week of Feb. 22

Patrick Hayes
Updated: February 28, 2021 05:13 PM
Created: February 28, 2021 05:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, KOB 4's Patrick Hayes recaps the biggest stories from the past week.
Coverage includes the governor's announcement to amend the public health order and add a new Turquoise reopening level, and the 4 Investigates team's latest story about how some megachurches in New Mexico are trying to get around the state's public health orders.
Click the video above to watch.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company