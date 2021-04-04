Eye on New Mexico: Story highlights for week of March 29 | KOB 4

Eye on New Mexico: Story highlights for week of March 29

Patrick Hayes
Created: April 04, 2021 10:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, KOB 4's Patrick Hayes takes a look at the biggest stories from the past week.

Story coverage includes a new NMDOH app the helps with contact tracing, how to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and COVID, how state leaders are trying to keep Santa Fe County in Level Turquoise, and more.

Click the video above to watch the full episode. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

2 girls found safe following Amber Alert
Adelina Lujan & Abri Lujan
Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory Update: 16-year-old Jaylynn Miller found safe
Zuriah Castillo and Jaylynn Miller
Serious accident near Taos closes NM Highway 68
Serious accident near Taos closes NM Highway 68
APD initiates homicide callout after man was found dead in NW Albuquerque
APD initiates homicide callout after man was found dead in NW Albuquerque
Passenger told police she and driver got into argument before crash that killed two young children
undefined