Eye on New Mexico: The impact of NM's oil and gas boom

Patrick Hayes
Created: February 08, 2020 06:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— In this episode of Eye on New Mexico, Patrick Hayes sits down with two guests to discuss the state’s current oil and gas boom and how it is impacting the state's environment and economy.
Guests featured in this episode:
Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation
April Reese, staff writer at Searchlight New Mexico.
