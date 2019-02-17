Eye on New Mexico: U.S.-Mexico border
February 17, 2019 06:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this week's edition of Eye on New Mexico, Patrick Hayes discussed what's going on around New Mexico's border with Mexico.
Featured on the show are Hidalgo ranchers, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, and the New Mexico Dream Team.
Watch the full episode above.
