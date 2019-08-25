Eye on New Mexico: Zozobra celebrates the 1970s
Kai Porter
August 25, 2019 04:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this Eye on New Mexico, Kai Porter takes a look into the work that goes in to building Zozobra.
Former Kiwanis Club President and Zozobra blueprinter, Jacob Romero sits down with Kai to discuss what attendees should expect this year.
Watch the full episode of Eye on New Mexico in the video above.
