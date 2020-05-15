F-16s do a flyover in SE New Mexico

Faith Egbuonu
ROSWELL, N.M.- Four F-16s from Holloman Air Force Base conducted a flyover in southeast New Mexico Friday to honor essential workers risking their lives on the front lines of COVID-19.
The video and photo is Roswell, courtesy of City of Roswell Public Affairs Department.
A press release from Holloman Air Force Base said in part:
“The flyover symbolizes appreciation for the healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel for their selfless service, as well as share Holloman’s appreciation for its surrounding communities. As part of the “Air Force Salutes” campaign, this is a way that Airmen can honor community members who embody the Air Force core value of service before self. All the front line workers, from doctors and nurses to truckers and grocery store clerks, are the true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Joseph Campo, 49th Wing commander. “I’m honored to offer a gesture to acknowledge their sacrifice and salute them for their selfless service while inspiring the nation to remain strong. Additionally, the flyovers are another way to say thank you to our community for their continued partnership and support.”
The F-16s flew in formation over Roswell, Ruidoso, Cloudcroft, Alamogordo/Holloman and Las Cruces.
