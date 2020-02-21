FAA awards $750K to Roswell Air Center

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded the Roswell Air Center a $750,000 grant to facilitate a United Airlines service between Roswell and Denver. The announcement was made by the New Mexico's congressional delegation Friday.

“Investments in our rural communities are critical to ensuring all corners of New Mexico have access to economic opportunity and growth,” Sen. Xochitl Torres Small said. "I will continue to fight for the resources our district needs to succeed."