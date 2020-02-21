FAA awards $750K to Roswell Air Center | KOB 4
FAA awards $750K to Roswell Air Center

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 21, 2020 11:31 AM
Created: February 21, 2020 11:27 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded the Roswell Air Center a $750,000 grant to facilitate a United Airlines service between Roswell and Denver. The announcement was made by the New Mexico's congressional delegation Friday. 

“Investments in our rural communities are critical to ensuring all corners of New Mexico have access to economic opportunity and growth,” Sen. Xochitl Torres Small said. "I will continue to fight for the resources our district needs to succeed." 

Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day said they are looking forward to working with the Roswell Air Center. 

"We are pleased the U.S. DOT has awarded this grant to support the opportunity to pursue nonstop flights between our two cities," Day said. 

Roswell Air Center received funds under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. 


