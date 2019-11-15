Fabian Gonzales remains in jail despite judge's ruling | KOB 4
Fabian Gonzales remains in jail despite judge's ruling

Joshua Panas
Created: November 15, 2019 06:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fabian Gonzales, an original prime suspect in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, remains behind bars.

A judge ruled that Gonzales could be released pending trial last week, however, it doesn’t appear Gonzales has met the conditions that would allow him to get out of jail.

Pretrial Services needs to find suitable housing for Gonzales before he can be released.

If housing cannot be found, his lawyers could ask a judge to consider other options.

Paperwork could also delay Gonzales’ release.

The attorneys representing Gonzales need to prepare an order. That document has to go to the state before Gonzales can be released-- even if housing is found.

If Gonzales is released, he will not be able to be around children under the age of 18.

Pretrial Services will determine whether he has to wear an ankle monitor.


