Facebook buys more land in New Mexico next to data center

Joshua Panas
April 25, 2019 10:56 AM

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) - Facebook has purchased more than 400 acres in New Mexico, but the social media giant has no immediate plans for the land.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the purchase more than doubles the company's footprint in Los Lunas, where it has been building a $1 billion data center.

The company announced the completion of the first of six buildings at the data center site in February.

Valencia County records show the additional property was purchased in March. It had an assessed value of about $14,600, but the sales price was not disclosed.

The purchase comes as Facebook faces a $39 million bill. New Mexico regulators are requiring the state's largest electric utility to charge Facebook for part of a planned transmission line to power the data center with renewable energy.

Credits

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

