Facing criticism, Lottery Authority defends CEO's pay increase | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Facing criticism, Lottery Authority defends CEO's pay increase

Colton Shone
September 06, 2019 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- David Barden has been the head of the New Mexico Lottery since 2014.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the Lottery Authority voted to raise his pay from $174,141 to $220,000.

Fred Nathan, the executive director of Think New Mexico, said the purpose of the lottery is to build up the state's lottery scholarship fund.

"Every dollar that's spent on the CEO's excessive compensation to run the lottery is a dollar less for those students who otherwise couldn't afford to go to college," Nathan said.

Nathan’s group released a study on other state lottery director's pay and their respective revenues.

Nathan said Barden's new salary doesn't make sense.

"He's now paid more than the lottery CEOs in California, Texas, New York and Florida, all of which are billion dollar lotteries and New Mexico's lottery only generates $143 million," he said.

Dan Salzwedal, chairman of the Lottery Authority, said Nathan is being paid what he deserves.

“Our board decided to make it a conversion, so what he would have gotten in incentives, he would have got in salary anyway,” Salzwedal said. “So it's just changing the language. The amount of money that was increased from two years ago to this year is less than $5,000, so that was a misrepresentation."

Salzwedal said some state lotteries also give performance increases, bumping up salaries, which may not be public knowledge.

He also said Barden's performance over the years has saved the lottery millions.

“We've reduced expenses significantly,” he said. “We've reduced the amount of staff, we're more efficient, we're more effective, our contracts with our vendors are better."

Credits

Colton Shone


Updated: September 06, 2019 06:40 PM
Created: September 06, 2019 06:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Taos County sheriff: Country singer at fault for deadly crash
Kylie Rae Harris
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
NMDOH: 15-year-old boy dies from Hantavirus
NMDOH: 15-year-old boy dies from Hantavirus
Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque
Thief stole tires from speed trailer in NW Albuquerque
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Exotic African cat captured by NM Game and Fish officer
Advertisement



President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
President Trump to hold rally in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for political-themed menu
Albuquerque restaurant gets national attention for political-themed menu
Drugs, guns seized during BCSO's crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque
Drugs, guns seized during BCSO's crime-fighting operation in SE Albuquerque
Facing criticism, Lottery Authority defends CEO's pay increase
Facing criticism, Lottery Authority defends CEO's pay increase
Lawsuit alleges former Cleveland HS teacher sexually abused student
Lawsuit alleges former Cleveland HS teacher sexually abused student