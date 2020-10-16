Fact Check: Attack ad against Rep. Xochitl Torres Small

Chris Ramirez
Updated: October 16, 2020 10:24 PM
Created: October 16, 2020 06:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 4 Investigates Team has been researching political advertisements that are paid for by political action committees, and discovering some of them are misleading.
4 Investigates fact checked an ad that is paid for by the National Republican Congressional Committee. It makes several misleading allegations about New Mexico 2nd Congressional Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.
Watch the video to see what was misleading about the ad.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company