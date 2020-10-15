Fact Check: Attack ad against Yvette Herrell | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Fact Check: Attack ad against Yvette Herrell

Chris Ramirez
Created: October 15, 2020 10:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 4 Investigates Team has been researching political advertisements that are paid for by political action committees, and discovering some of them are misleading. 

4 Investigates fact checked an ad that is paid for by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. It makes several misleading allegations about New Mexico 2nd Congressional Candidate Yvette Herrell.

Advertisement

Watch the video to see what was misleading about the ad. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham tells New Mexicans to 'stay home' to slow the spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham tells New Mexicans to 'stay home' to slow the spread of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 672 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 672 additional COVID-19 cases
Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, doctor says New Mexicans need to help keep each other healthy
Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, doctor says New Mexicans need to help keep each other healthy
'Curious' mountain lion reported in the Bosque
'Curious' mountain lion reported in the Bosque
Judge won’t force New Mexico to send kids back to school
Judge won’t force New Mexico to send kids back to school
Advertisement


Governor ramping up enforcement of public health order
Governor ramping up enforcement of public health order
New Mexico teacher refuses to return to class as COVID-19 continues to rapidly spreads
New Mexico teacher refuses to return to class as COVID-19 continues to rapidly spreads
Gov. Lujan Grisham tells New Mexicans to 'stay home' to slow the spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham tells New Mexicans to 'stay home' to slow the spread of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 672 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 672 additional COVID-19 cases
Fact Check: Attack ad against Yvette Herrell
Fact Check: Attack ad against Yvette Herrell