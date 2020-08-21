Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti's first TV ad

“He did mention some issues,” noted Lonna Atkeson, Ph.D., a political science professor at the University of New Mexico. “He mentioned crime and he specifically talked about jobs. They were different issues than what (his opponent) Ben Ray Lujan is talking about. He is really setting up a different agenda for the race.”

Ben Ray Lujan, the Democratic representative from northern New Mexico, has made healthcare a centerpiece of his recent television advertisements.

Fact Check

Ronchetti stated, “I believe in our New Mexico values of faith, family and freedom and they are under attack.”

The 4 Investigates Fact Check Team determined this line was Ronchetti’s opinion and can’t be proven accurate or misleading, however Atkeson noted the line fits into a national narrative that political parties use to frame value systems.

“He is trying to tap into this national agenda as opposed to a state and local one," she said. "He is really trying to tap into this larger agenda here that our values are under attack and it’s about a culture war.”

Ronchetti also stated, “D.C. has failed us and I believe it is up to us to turn it around.”

That line is also Ronchetti’s opinion, however, it’s noteworthy that the images of Ben Ray Lujan and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are used to illustrate what he believes is failed leadership.

While both Pelosi and Lujan do hold leadership positions in the Democratic Party and in the U.S. House of Representatives, it’s important to note that Ronchetti’s party, Republicans, have been in control of the White House for the past four years and in control of the U.S. Senate for the last six.

Ronchetti stated, “I believe politicians aren't taking crime seriously and I will never support defunding the police.”

The 4 Investigates Fact Check Team believes there are some elected officials in New Mexico who absolutely understand New Mexico’s crime issues and are trying to make a difference and there are others who do not. What is accurate are the text-enhanced graphics on the screen that read “Albuquerque sets homicide record” and “violent crime on rise in Albuquerque.” New crime records, particularly violent crimes, have been set year after year in Albuquerque, according to data kept by the City of Albuquerque and the FBI.

