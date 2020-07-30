Fact check: Rep. Xochitl Torres Small's 2nd political TV ad

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rep. Xochitl Torres Small released her second paid television advertisement this week. In the ad, she touts her vote for the Coronavirus Relief package, and promises to create transparency in how those federal dollars are spent.
Republican challenger Yvette Herrell has not purchased television advertising leading up to November’s general election. Finances may be the issue. According to federal campaign finance reports, Torres Small had $3,920,817 cash on hand at the end of June, while Herrell had $380,644.
University of New Mexico Political Science Professor Lonna Atkeson believes a heated primary race forced Herrell to spend what she had.
“Herrell was forced to spend a lot, while Xochitl Torres Small didn't have to spend anything because she was the incumbent and no one was challenging her,” Atkeson said. “There were big differences in the Primary that sort of led to an impoverished Yvette Herrell and a rich Xochitl Torres Small. This is still the end of July, but if Herrell isn't on TV in a month, then I'm going to be really worried.”
The latest ad states:
“In this crisis, New Mexicans have each other's backs. That's why I worked with Republicans, Democrats and President Trump to pass the Coronavirus relief plan. Now the real work begins. It's time to hold the federal government and banks accountable for bailing out big corporations and mismanaging stimulus dollars and make sure money gets in the hands of small businesses, farmers and working people who really need it. I’m Xochitl Torres Small and I approve this message.”
Fact Checking
Torres Small claims she “worked with Republicans, Democrats and President Trump to pass the Coronavirus Relief plan.” That statement is accurate. Torres Small voted to pass the CARES Act that sent $2 trillion into the economy to help ease the financial burden caused by the Coronavirus.
“It’s true that she voted with President Trump on that plan, but it's really hard to say she worked with President Trump more generally because she worked with him on the one thing that everybody else worked with him on,” said Dr. Atkeson.
Torres Small sells herself as a moderate to New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District voters, a district that is nearly split in half by Democrats and Republicans. Her record, tracked by the group Five Thirty Eight, indicates she votes against Trump’s interest 91% of the time, and she voted along party lines to impeach the president in December.
Torres Small claims, “it's time to hold the federal government and banks accountable for bailing out big corporations and mismanaging stimulus dollars and make sure money gets in the hands of small businesses, farmers and working people who really need it.”
Because this statement is a promise to voters, KOB 4 is not labeling the statement as accurate or misleading. However, Torres Small has pressed the U.S. Treasury and the Small Business Administration to be more transparent about who gets Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Torres Small has accused the nation’s largest banks of giving relief aid to large corporation, leaving funds unavailable for small New Mexico businesses.
