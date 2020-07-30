Fact check: Rep. Xochitl Torres Small's 2nd political TV ad

The latest ad states:

“In this crisis, New Mexicans have each other's backs. That's why I worked with Republicans, Democrats and President Trump to pass the Coronavirus relief plan. Now the real work begins. It's time to hold the federal government and banks accountable for bailing out big corporations and mismanaging stimulus dollars and make sure money gets in the hands of small businesses, farmers and working people who really need it. I’m Xochitl Torres Small and I approve this message.”

Fact Checking

Torres Small claims she “worked with Republicans, Democrats and President Trump to pass the Coronavirus Relief plan.” That statement is accurate. Torres Small voted to pass the CARES Act that sent $2 trillion into the economy to help ease the financial burden caused by the Coronavirus.

“It’s true that she voted with President Trump on that plan, but it's really hard to say she worked with President Trump more generally because she worked with him on the one thing that everybody else worked with him on,” said Dr. Atkeson.

Torres Small sells herself as a moderate to New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District voters, a district that is nearly split in half by Democrats and Republicans. Her record, tracked by the group Five Thirty Eight, indicates she votes against Trump’s interest 91% of the time, and she voted along party lines to impeach the president in December.

Torres Small claims, “it's time to hold the federal government and banks accountable for bailing out big corporations and mismanaging stimulus dollars and make sure money gets in the hands of small businesses, farmers and working people who really need it.”

Because this statement is a promise to voters, KOB 4 is not labeling the statement as accurate or misleading. However, Torres Small has pressed the U.S. Treasury and the Small Business Administration to be more transparent about who gets Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Torres Small has accused the nation’s largest banks of giving relief aid to large corporation, leaving funds unavailable for small New Mexico businesses.

