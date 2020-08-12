Fact Check: Yvette Herrell's first TV ad ahead of the general election

Chris Ramirez
Updated: August 12, 2020 10:32 PM
Created: August 12, 2020 09:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Yvette Herrell, the republican running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District released her first paid television advertisement ahead November’s general election. The ad comes weeks after incumbent Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-NM2, began airing ads on statewide television. The most recent federal campaign finance report show Torres Small has raised more than Herrell by a 4 to 1 margin. The reports state Torres Small has accumulated $4,099,252 in total campaign funds, while Herrell trails with $1,208,111.
Herrell's TV AD:
From chile fields to oil fields to farms to your front yards, I heard you. New Mexico is done with DC division. I'm Yvette Herrell. In Congress, I'll work along lines that divide us to safely reopen our economy and I'll promote innovation in healthcare to drive down costs and keep our families safe. I'm Yvette Herrell and I approve this message, because no matter where you live, work or play, I'll stand with you. Yvette Herrell for Congress.
Fact Check
Even though Herrell spent time in the New Mexico State Legislature, representing the Alamogordo area, this ad does not touch on her record. Instead, Herrell lays out future promises for voters. For those reasons, the 4 Investigates Fact Check Team chose not label any of the claims “misleading” or “accurate.”
Analysis
Notably, Herrell used a similar strategy voters have heard from Rep. Torres Small about the importance of bipartisanship when she said, “in Congress, I’ll work along lines that divide us.”
“Torres Small and Herrell are trying to show that they are moderate in a world that is polarized,” said Lonna Atkeson, Ph.D., a political science professor at the University of New Mexico. “Independents are going to decide this race.”
