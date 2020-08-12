Fact Check: Yvette Herrell's first TV ad ahead of the general election

Fact Check

Even though Herrell spent time in the New Mexico State Legislature, representing the Alamogordo area, this ad does not touch on her record. Instead, Herrell lays out future promises for voters. For those reasons, the 4 Investigates Fact Check Team chose not label any of the claims “misleading” or “accurate.”

Analysis

Notably, Herrell used a similar strategy voters have heard from Rep. Torres Small about the importance of bipartisanship when she said, “in Congress, I’ll work along lines that divide us.”

“Torres Small and Herrell are trying to show that they are moderate in a world that is polarized,” said Lonna Atkeson, Ph.D., a political science professor at the University of New Mexico. “Independents are going to decide this race.”