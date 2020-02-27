Fact vs. Fiction: What you really need to know about coronavirus

Should you stock up on N95 masks?

No! The CDC says people don’t need to wear masks to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Stockpiling will actually fuel a shortage of masks, which will affect the people who do need them—medical professionals.

Is it safe to receive a letter or package from China?

Yes! There is no evidence a person can get coronavirus from a package that was shipped from overseas.

Do vaccines that protect against pneumonia also protect against the coronavirus?

No! There is not vaccine for the latest strain of the coronavirus.

Can regularly rinsing your nose with saline help prevent coronavirus?

No! No evidence points to effectiveness of rinsing your nose to prevent the coronavirus.

Can Clorox, Lysol or Purell kill the latest strain of the coronavirus?

There is no evidence that the products can kill the new strain of coronavirus. However, those products can be useful to kill germs.

Can ultraviolet disinfection lamps kill the coronavirus?

No, but they can cause skin irritation.

Can you get coronavirus from your pet?

No, there is no evidence of that occurring, according to the CDC.

Is the coronavirus a death sentence?

The newest strain of the coronavirus has a 2% fatality rate.

Click here for more answers to frequently asked questions from the CDC