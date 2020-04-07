Faith-based organization in NM donating time, food and supplies to those in need

Chris Ramirez
Updated: April 07, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: April 07, 2020 05:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Churches and other religious organizations in New Mexico are stepping up to help those who need it.
Volunteers formed an assembly line at Legacy Church Tuesday to pack lunches for health care workers who are providing COVID-19 tests at Balloon FIesta Park.
"We are called on to serve," said Barry Bitzer, executive pastor at Legacy Church. "We believe in service here at Legacy Church. We're doing what comes naturally from the heart in the best way we know how."
The church also delivers meals and supplies to first responders, and 1,700 homebound senior citizens.
"We don't want to make a lot of contact, so what we do is call them and let them know it's out there so we keep a physical distance," Bitzer said.
Legacy also hosted a blood drive last weekend, collecting more that 130 units of blood.
Legacy is not alone in their acts of service. Several faith-based organizations, including Catholic Charities and Calvary Church in Albuquerque are also collecting food and supplies for those who need it.
