Faith-based organization in NM donating time, food and supplies to those in need | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Faith-based organization in NM donating time, food and supplies to those in need

Chris Ramirez
Updated: April 07, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: April 07, 2020 05:59 PM

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Churches and other religious organizations in New Mexico are stepping up to help those who need it.

Volunteers formed an assembly line at Legacy Church Tuesday to pack lunches for health care workers who are providing COVID-19 tests at Balloon FIesta Park.

Advertisement

"We are called on to serve," said Barry Bitzer, executive pastor at Legacy Church. "We believe in service here at Legacy Church. We're doing what comes naturally from the heart in the best way we know how."

The church also delivers meals and supplies to first responders, and 1,700 homebound senior citizens.

"We don't want to make a lot of contact, so what we do is call them and let them know it's out there so we keep a physical distance," Bitzer said.

Legacy also hosted a blood drive last weekend, collecting more that 130 units of blood.

Legacy is not alone in their acts of service. Several faith-based organizations, including Catholic Charities and Calvary Church in Albuquerque are also collecting food and supplies for those who need it.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 additional death, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
1 additional death, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
COVID-19: Small businesses hang on by a thread
COVID-19: Small businesses hang on by a thread
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico, but total cases rise to 686
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico, but total cases rise to 686
Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM
Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM
Advertisement


2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
1 additional death, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
1 additional death, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
COVID-19: New Mexico Department of Corrections identify inmates who are eligible for early release
COVID-19: New Mexico Department of Corrections identify inmates who are eligible for early release
Sandia Labs offers fast-track licensing approval program for access to intellectual property
Sandia Labs offers fast-track licensing approval program for access to intellectual property
State budget in question as coronavirus puts stress on state economy
State budget in question as coronavirus puts stress on state economy