Faith-based organization in NM donating time, food and supplies to those in need

"We don't want to make a lot of contact, so what we do is call them and let them know it's out there so we keep a physical distance," Bitzer said.

Legacy also hosted a blood drive last weekend, collecting more that 130 units of blood.

Legacy is not alone in their acts of service. Several faith-based organizations, including Catholic Charities and Calvary Church in Albuquerque are also collecting food and supplies for those who need it.

